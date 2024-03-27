BMO Capital Markets Trims Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Target Price to $30.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 152.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

SGML traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 76,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 104,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $9,605,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 116.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

