Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOLT opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.