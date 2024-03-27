Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the February 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bone Biologics Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BBLG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 8,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.18. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $86.81.
About Bone Biologics
