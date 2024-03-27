Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,661.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,577.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,310.65.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.