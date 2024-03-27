Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NYSE:BXP traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,699. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

