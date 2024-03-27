Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

