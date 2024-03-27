Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. 1,032,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,029. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

