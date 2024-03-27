Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 1,995,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,795. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

