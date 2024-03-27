Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $133.23 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 14.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.54% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $133,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 451,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

