Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $61,000.

BATS:FFEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,875 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $438.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

