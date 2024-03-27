Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $849,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $523.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,042. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.96. The company has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

