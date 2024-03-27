Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $170,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS FAUG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. 53,260 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $588.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

