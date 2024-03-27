Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 29,485,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,229,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

