Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,251,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,839,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,132,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,492,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,521,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,904,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 212,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,720. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

