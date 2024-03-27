Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 194,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

