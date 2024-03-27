Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 1,007 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.84. 3,098,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

