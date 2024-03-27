Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $35.50. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 213,468 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 413,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,075,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $158,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,075,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,270 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 569,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 102,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

