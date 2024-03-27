Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAGGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 480.91% from the company’s current price.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE BRAG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

