Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Down 78.6% in March

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BREZR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

