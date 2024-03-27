Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,331.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,263.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

