Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,345.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,058.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.