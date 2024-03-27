Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $23.20

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NYSE DXC opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,860 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after purchasing an additional 267,480 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

