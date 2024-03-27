Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $147.30

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.30.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,574,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,750,000 after acquiring an additional 992,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 895,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.