Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $14.78

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

