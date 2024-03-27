Brokerages Set NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) PT at $8.65

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE SMR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $974.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

