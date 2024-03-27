Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $29.71

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COCO. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $964,161. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

