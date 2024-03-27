Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price at $10.38

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.