Brokers Offer Predictions for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

CHWY opened at $15.27 on Monday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,939 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

