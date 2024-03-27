Brokers Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $40.41 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TC Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after buying an additional 618,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,529,000 after buying an additional 1,344,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

