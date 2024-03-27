Brookline Bancorp’s (BRKL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

BRKL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $858.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

