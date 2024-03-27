BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 215.0% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,348. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.