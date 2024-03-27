BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BTCS Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. BTCS had a net margin of 583.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $42,529.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,683,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,829.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

