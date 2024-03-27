BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 14,135,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,055,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

