BTS Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.54 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 126,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 4.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,253,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244,935 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD stock remained flat at $52.13 on Wednesday. 384,338 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

