BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,927. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

