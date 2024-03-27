BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 1,168,566 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

