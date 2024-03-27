BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,382. The company has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

