BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.39. 131,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

