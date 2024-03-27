BTS Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. 14,932,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,504,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

