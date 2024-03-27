Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the February 29th total of 18,509,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock remained flat at $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.