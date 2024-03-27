Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 172,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,719. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.