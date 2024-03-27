Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 172,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,719. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bunker Hill Mining
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.