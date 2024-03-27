BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFIIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,798. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.