C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 0.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 1,234,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,016,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 23,985.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.