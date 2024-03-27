Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Get Cabot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $91.17. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.