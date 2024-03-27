CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.76

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 50851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

CaixaBank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

CaixaBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

