Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 252.3% in March

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 164,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 391,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 211,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 100.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 437,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 695,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 149,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.