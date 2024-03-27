Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Insider Sells C$1,544,530.92 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CU stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 117,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3534813 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.