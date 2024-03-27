Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,603,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,767,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 745.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

