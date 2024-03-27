Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,603,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,767,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Several analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 745.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
