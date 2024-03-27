Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 4.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.54. 8,370,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 6,293,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 383,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

