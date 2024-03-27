Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $389.05. The company had a trading volume of 745,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,753. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.22 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average of $442.40. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

